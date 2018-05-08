Man fatally shot in Logan Heights identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man who was shot to death last weekend in Logan Heights.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire near Memorial Community Park found 29-year old Matthew Hargraves mortally wounded in the area of 28th and Sampson streets shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Medics took Hargraves to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Police have identified no suspects or possible motive in the case.