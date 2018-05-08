Local students being recruited to smuggle drugs into US, federal prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The local U.S. Attorney Office announced Tuesday the prosecution of an 18-year old high school student for trying to smuggle two undocumented migrants into this country.

The student, Phillip Junior Webb, is also accused of recruiting fellow students at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl.

"I can assure you Phillip Webb is not the only high school student recruiting other high school students," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri Walker-Hobson.

Walker-Hobson said they are seeing more and more students recruited at schools in San Diego County, primarily in the South Bay.

"I had a case where a defendant went to Mexico and got less than two grams of fentanyl and it led to five overdoses in Alpine," she said.

In the month of March, six students were arrested for smuggling. One student said he did it at least 20 times, according to Walker-Hobson.

"The money is out there for these kids so it's up to the community to go in and educate these kids so they don't do this," Walker-Hobson said. "It's not worth your freedom and your liberty. Your parents are going to be very unhappy with you for bringing drugs into the U.S. for $400."