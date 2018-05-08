Homeless man shot to death in alley

SAN DIEGO – A homeless man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in an alley in Barrio Logan, police said.

Police dispatchers received a 911 call at 6:34 a.m. that a man was down in the south alley near the 1600 block of Logan Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a black man lying in the alley. He had visible injuries to his upper body and was not breathing, police said.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name pending notification of his family, but they said he was about 50 years old, was homeless and frequented the neighborhood.

The victim may have been seen late Monday night accompanied by a white woman in the same area, homicide detectives said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or the victim was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.