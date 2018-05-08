× Former California Gov. George Deukmejian dies at 89

LOS ANGELES — George Deukmejian, a two-term Republican governor of California, died Tuesday at the age of 89, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Deukmejian was elected governor in 1982, succeeding Gov. Jerry Brown’s first two terms. He was re-electedd in 1986.

Deukmejian died at his home in Long Beach.