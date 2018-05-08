Former California Gov. George Deukmejian dies at 89

Former California Governor George Deukmejian speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the California Science Center's World of Ecology October 2, 2006 in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES — George Deukmejian, a two-term Republican governor of California, died Tuesday at the age of 89, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Deukmejian was elected governor in 1982, succeeding Gov. Jerry Brown’s first two terms. He was re-electedd in 1986.
Deukmejian died at his home in Long Beach.