Delta flight evacuated because of smoke in the cabin

DENVER, Colo. — Passengers on a Delta flight from Detroit to Denver deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin, according to Delta spokesman Michael Thomas.

Some passengers may have suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, the airline said. There was no observance of fire.

One passenger Tweeted that “fumes came through the vents.”

Another passenger said the cabin filled with smoke as the plane landed.

“The oxygen masks never came down and people began to freak out,” D.J. Semenza told CNN. “The crew tried to keep calm and eventually called for an evacuation.”

The smoke was detected prior to the plane reaching the gate, said Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams. Passengers were bused to the concourse.