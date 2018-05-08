Bioluminescent bloom lights up waves

SAN DIEGO — A red tide that developed off San Diego over the past few days is producing one of nature’s small but grand spectacles: bioluminescent light in the ocean, the Union-Tribune reported.

The algae bloom is filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton that lights up when the micro-organisms tumble down the face of waves at and near shore.

At times, the light appears when a surfer paddles his or her board through the surf, or simply walks on the beach.

The phenomenon was first forecast on Monday by Michael Latz, an internationally known bioluminescence expert at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

A red tide offshore San Diego is bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night, as captured in this photo by John H. Moore. Scripps scientist Michael Latz said the red tide is due to massive numbers of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/JnSlXGBuEs — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 8, 2018

