USS Bunker Hill returns home

SAN DIEGO– USS Bunker Hill made its way back to San Diego Naval Base Monday.

The CG 52 guided-missle cruiser departed San Diego on October 7, 2017 along with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) for a seven-month deployment to the fifth and seventh fleet areas of operations.

The Three-Carrier Strike Force also included the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for operations in the Sea of Japan.

Bunker Hill produced routine maritime patrols and power projections in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel, said the U.S. Third Fleet.