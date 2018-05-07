Residents concerned about rash of deadly shootings

SAN DIEGO — Residents in the Logan Heights and Mountain View communities are concerned about a series of deadly shootings that have taken place over the last several weeks.

There have been six deadly shootings in the last six weeks, all within a two-mile radius.

“I never heard of shootings near this area, because everybody is really family-oriented and we’re all about the community,” said longtime resident California Simmons. “Everybody’s at church, the rec center … we’re all involved in everything, so hearing that is kind of unsettling.”

The latest killing happened on Sunday on the 200 block of Sampson Street in Logan Heights. Shaun Jackson’s 29-year-old cousin was gunned down just a block from his home.

“Minding his own business … doing his own thing and he got shot for no reason,” said Jackson.

San Diego police homicide detectives were investigating his murder. And police were also busy Sunday, because just eight hours earlier two men, one 33 and one 37, were shot and killed near the Mountain View Community Center just a few miles away.

“It concerns me because San Diego is a beautiful neighborhood and because this is one of the cities that we moved to from the East Coast. We don’t have a lot of murders and we don’t have a lot of problems here,” said Jackson.

Altogether there have been six murders over the last six weeks. On April 23 in Mountain View, a 17-year-old was shot and killed. The other killings happened on April 8 and March 27. Both shootings happened near or in front of a 7-Eleven on North Highland Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether any of the shootings are connected or whether they are gang-related.

“This ain’t Chicago or nothing. This is San Diego, you know what I mean?” said Shaun Jackson.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.