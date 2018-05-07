Infant attacked by pit bull

SAN DIEGO — An infant suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after being attacked by a large pit bull in the Logan Heights neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Irving Avenue near Sicard Street.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that the baby and its mother live at the home where the attack took place. A friend was visiting with the dog when it apparently bit the child on the side of the face.

The infant was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital. The extent of its injuries were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.