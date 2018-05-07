Early voting for June primary begins

SAN DIEGO – Early voting for the June 5 Gubernatorial Primary Election began Monday at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Voters who don’t want to wait until Election Day can cast their ballots at the Registrar’s office at 5600 Overlannd Avenue at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa. The office will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. It will also be open for voting on the weekend of June 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 1 million mail-in ballots were also sent out on Monday. Voters should begin receiving them this week.

Registered voters can request a mail-in ballot until May 29. They can be returned by mail or dropped at any polling place on Election Day.