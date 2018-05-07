County gas prices fall for first time in 3 weeks

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County fell Monday for the first time in three weeks, dropping two-tenths of a cent to $3.664.

The average price increased every day but two over the past three weeks before Monday’s slight drop, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The last decrease before Monday came on April 16, and the price remained unchanged for two consecutive days early last week. It rose four-tenths of a cent over the weekend.

Monday’s average gas price was 2.1 cents more than a week ago, 11.7 cents higher than a month ago and 67.9 cents more than this date last year, when the price had dropped below $3 a gallon. San Diego County’s average gas price Monday was 3 cents higher than the state average and 85.1 cents more than the national average.

The average gas price has risen 54.2 cents since the start of the year.