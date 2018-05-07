× Carjacking victim pistol-whipped by group of suspects, police say

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man accused, with another man who remains at large, of pistol-whipping a driver and stealing his car from San Diego’s Cherokee Point neighborhood was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of carjacking and assault, police said.

Christian Moises Rivas was being held on $75,000 bail on suspicion of taking part in the carjacking that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, whose name was not released, was sitting in his car in the east alley off the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue when Rivas, another man and a woman approached and got inside the vehicle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A man in the back seat told the victim to get out of the car, and when he refused, the man pistol-whipped the driver, Buttle said. The assault prompted the victim to flee from his car, and he was later taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspects drove away, but police later spotted the stolen car a few miles away near Interstate 805 and Home Avenue, Buttle said. Rivas and the woman were taken into custody, but the second man was no longer in the car.

Rivas was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just before 2 a.m. Monday on suspicion of felony carjacking and assault with a firearm on a person. It’s unclear what happened to the woman who was detained, but robbery detectives were searching for the other man, Buttle said.