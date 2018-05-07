Arrest made in good Samaritan hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO– A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday on felony hit-and-run charges that seriously injured a pedestrian in Ocean Beach, San Diego Police Department said.

Jaron Hillyear was taken into custody and booked into County jail on multiple charges. Hillyear is charged with a felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license and for failing to have valid insurance.

On April 9, a 26-year-old male was struck by a vehicle after he stopped to help a disabled motorist parked on a curb in the 2900 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard just after midnight.

The driver of the suspected vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, said San Diego police Sgt. Victoria Houseman.

Police identified the vehicle as a green 1998 or 1999 Subaru Outback Legacy wagon. A citizen notified police after locating the vehicle in the 4300 block of Orchard Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

32.754319 -117.236845