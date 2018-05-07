2 Marines suffer gunshot wounds in training accident

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. — Two Marines suffered gunshot wounds during a scheduled training Sunday, a spokesman for the U.S. Marine Corps said.

The accident happened while the 1st Marine Division was conducting a live-fire range during a training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California Sunday.

The two injured Marines were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

One Marine was released, while the other remains hospitalized and in serious condition, said 2nd Lt. Samuel Banks, Media Officer for 1st Marine Division.

“Our commitment is to ensure that our training is as safe as possible. The training we conduct ensures our readiness to respond to any task we are assigned,” said U.S. Marine Corps.

The incident is under investigation.