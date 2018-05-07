1 injured in bicycle vs bus collision

SAN DIEGO — One person was injured Monday morning when a Metropolitan Transit System bus collided with a bicyclist in San Diego’s Mission Valley West neighborhood near the Morena area, police said.

Few details of the crash were immediately available, but it was reported at 6:21 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Pacific Highway near Friars Road, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Hernandez said. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the injuries were or if the injured person was the bicyclist.