What happened to all the homeless in Escondido’s Grape Day Park?

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Over the past two months, Grape Day Park in the center of Escondido has become a family-friendly place again.

The homeless population, which for years filled the city’s most visible park all day, has been drastically reduced. Where once there were dozens, now there are just a handful, reported San Diego Union-Tribune.

It’s not an accident. The city has taken an aggressive approach not just with the homeless in Grape Day Park, but throughout the city — and is being praised by homeless advocates in the process.

“The city is proactively working to help our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness in a way I’ve never seen before, in positive ways,” said Greg Anglea, the chief executive officer of Interfaith Community Services, which saw more than 10,000 people in need come to their offices last year.

Read the full article at San Diego Union-Tribune.