SAN DIEGO -- The Helen Woodward Animal Center held its sixth annual "Puppy Prom" Sunday, complete with paper corsages, cupcakes and a disco ball.

And, of course, a king and queen were crowned.

The event was free and open to the public at a restaurant in Del Mar Highlands.

Twenty percent of food and beverage sales from the event will be donated to the Helen Woodward center.