Man killed in Logan Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating a reported shooting that left a person dead in Logan Heights on Sunday, San Diego police said.

Someone called 911 to report gunshots on Sampson Street near South 28th Street about 8:10 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found an injured male. He was taken to a hospital where he died. There were no other victims, police said.

The shooting occurred about two miles from an attack in Mountain View that left two men dead at a community park earlier Sunday.