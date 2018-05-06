× Firefighters tackle San Marcos brush blaze

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A brush fire north of San Marcos Sunday destroyed a small structure before firefighters were able to contain it.

The estimated 2-acre fire was 10 percent contained at 3:45 p.m., and crews from both Cal Fire and the San Marcos Fire Department were expected to be at the scene for “several more hours,” Sanchez said.

Both ground and air units from Cal Fire were used to battle the flames.

Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Isaac Sanchez said dispatchers first received word of the fire at 2:25 p.m., which broke out in vegetation near the intersection of Deer Springs Road and Sarver Lane in a rural area just west of Interstate 15.

#SarverFire [update] CAL FIRE is currently in unified command with San Marcos Fire. The fire is holding at 3 acres and is 10% contained. Sarver Rd is closed at Deer Springs Rd. until further. pic.twitter.com/T2OFtMzKrJ — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 6, 2018

A small outbuilding was destroyed in the fire, but no one was injured, Sanchez said. Firefighters stopped the forward spread of the blaze, estimated at three acres, at about 3:20 p.m.

Cal Fire San Diego announced that Sarver Road would remain closed at Deer Springs Road into the late afternoon.