Bicycle cop narrowly escapes after aggressive driver attempts to run him over

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department officer on a bicycle escaped injury when a driver tried to run him down in the Gaslamp district early Sunday, police said.

The assault was at around 1 a.m. near the intersection of F and Sixth streets, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The officer was able to jump off his bicycle, which was dragged underneath the suspect’s car.

Police said the driver ditched his car and ran into the night, evading capture. He remained at large Sunday.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle