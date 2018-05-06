4 teens robbed,beaten after leaving skate park in Cherokee Point

SAN DIEGO– Four teenage males were victims of a violent robbery after leaving a skate park in Cherokee Point Saturday night, said police.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Landis Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were leaving a skate park in the area when a group of male suspects approached them, and the two groups got into a verbal argument, said Office Robert Heims with San Diego Police Department.

The victims ran to a pedestrian bridge where a separate group of males were waiting for them. The group began punching and kicking the victims.

Police say there were 15 males between the two groups of suspects. The victims are aged 16, 17, 18, and 19.

One of the victims was stabbed in the elbow and one of them suffered a cut on the finger. One of the teens was taken to the hospital for his injury.

Police added that the suspects took the victims wallets and cell phones.

The suspects were described as Hispanic or Asian males between the ages of 15 and 22.