Woman standing in tracks hit and killed by train in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO — An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train struck and killed a pedestrian standing in the tracks near the Sorrento Valley station Saturday, causing lengthy service delays.

The incident was reported at 3:35 p.m., said Lt. Chris Davis, of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the victim was a 42-year-old woman. The train operator spotted her standing on the train tracks and activated emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time. The train had been travelling about 45 miles per hour.

Amtrak tweeted that tracks were closed between Old Town San Diego and Solana Beach and trains 785 and 583 were expected to be “severely delayed.”

The North County Transit District, which operates Coaster trains, said in a series of tweets around 4:40 p.m. that tracks had been reopened but two trains, one northbound and one southbound, were running about an hour behind schedule.