Saturday heat ties records; warm weather will continue

SAN DIEGO — After a hot start to the weekend tied records in some parts of the county, the San Diego area is expected to stay warm Sunday before a slight cool down at the start of next week.

Ramona’s high of 94 degrees and Campo’s 93-degree high each tied May 5 records on Saturday.

Downtown San Diego saw a high of 77 degrees, while highs for inland areas were in the 80s and 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will begin dropping on Sunday, and by Friday will end up in the low 70s for coastal areas and upper 70s to 80s further inland.

Last week’s “May Gray” won’t go away entirely — patchy fog and clouds were predicted for early in the day throughout the week, forecasters said.