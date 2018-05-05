× RV engulfed in flames in North County parking lot

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two people were injured when an RV was fully engulfed in flames in an Albertsons parking lot Friday night.

Fire crews responded to the Escondido blaze around 10:30 p.m., according to Escondido Police Department Sgt. Shannon Martin.

Two occupants, both in their early 50s, escaped the RV but suffered injuries. Both were hospitalized.

One victim’s injuries were significant enough that they were transported to a local burn center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.