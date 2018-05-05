Republicans boot neo-Nazi from state party convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- With a month to go before the June primary, the California Republican Party is in San Diego for its 3-day convention.

The event wasn't void of controversy Saturday, as neo-Nazi commentator and State Senate candidate Patrick Little had to be escorted by security out of the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, where Republican Party officials said he was never welcome to register as a VIP.

“There’s no room for that kind of hate speech that that man uses,” Cynthia Bryant, executive director of the California Republican Party, told the Los Angeles Times.

It was a calmer scene inside the event, where state Republicans jockeyed for nominations and rallied voters to avoid a Democratic wave in the November midterm election.

“The Democrats are actually going to be playing defense in 2018," GOP Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser told FOX 5.

"This is an opportunity for California Republicans to come out and give a real strong message of what we stand for: How we stand for the mom and pop, how we stand for the small businesses, how we stand for the people of California who just want to live their life."

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator and professional wrestling magnate Linda McMahon spoke at the event Saturday, and there was a forum for candidates seeking statewide office.

Convention delegates will vote Sunday to endorse candidates as the three-day event concludes.