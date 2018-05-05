Police question group of minors after shots fired in La Mesa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- No one was hurt when gunfire rang out in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, and police are still sorting out whether a group of minors found nearby was responsible.

La Mesa Police Lt. Greg Runge said that his department received multiple calls about the sound of gunshots near a Highwood Park Apartment Complex around 3 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw three to four young people running away from the area, and also saw a newer model, black truck speeding away from the scene.

When police arrived, they found shell casings for at least four rounds, but no signs of any gunshot victims. Police called local hospitals, asking them to be on the lookout for any potential victims of the shooting.

Not far from the scene, police detained three minors found near the La Mesa Arts Academy. As officers questioned the three young people, one of them became sick and started vomiting, prompting calls for paramedics.

Police did not release any immediate information on whether arrests had been made.