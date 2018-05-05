City, skaters to celebrate Len Moore Skate Park reopening

SAN DIEGO — The city of Chula Vista will celebrate the reopening of Len Moore Skate Park Saturday with professional skate demonstrations, free raffles and local vendor giveways as well as live music.

The Chula Vista Boys & Girls Club originally opened the park in 2003, but was forced to close operations in August due to costly maintenance and repair issues.

Park ownership was transferred to the city, which cleaned up vandalism and graffiti then reopened the facility in late February after holding a series of community meetings to gauge stakeholder priorities.

“Kids in the community really wanted a place to skate,” said Shaun Ellis, city principal recreation manager. “So rather than them breaking in, we want it to be more of a positive thing — a place where adults can skate or where parents can go with their kids.”

The park now offers free admission for skateboarding, BMX biking and roller-skating from 8 a.m. to dusk. City officials also expect to hold skate classes, day camps and birthday party rentals at the facility.