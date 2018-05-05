Brush fire breaks out in Ramona

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire grew to about 7 acres in Ramona on Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

At 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was 10% contained.

The blaze was scorching vegetation along Montecito Road near Ramona Street. The fire was first reported around 3 p.m.

San Diego Sheriff’s watch commander reported that the blaze was burning southeast, and that several apartment buildings had already been evacuated.

The Ramona Sheriff’s office asked “spectators” gathering near Montecito Road to clear the area of the riverbed so fire crews could safely apply retardant from the air.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 4 acre vegetation fire on Montecito Rd near Ramona St in Ramona.#MontecitoFire pic.twitter.com/zyQGZDyCrH — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 5, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.