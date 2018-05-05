2 girls kidnapped in LA found safe

LOS ANGELES — An Amber Alert issued across three Southern California counties Saturday evening was called off after the children involved were found safe, officials said.

The girls were found safe around 8:30 p.m., KSWB broadcast partner KTLA reported.

Kayleigh and Madison Gaines were abducted from Los Angeles around 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The exact location and circumstances were unclear.

Authorities identified the suspect 29-year-old Anthony Lee Gaines Jr.

Officials did not release information on how or where the children were found, and it was unclear whether Anthony has been arrested.

The alert had been active for Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Officials did not release information about the relationship between the suspect and children.