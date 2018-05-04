Trapped driver rescued after crashing through guardrail

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued a trapped driver from a vehicle Friday morning after it crashed through a guardrail and ended up pinned on its side against several trees in Scripps Ranch, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 2:53 a.m. to the crash site on Pomerado Road near Willow Creek Road, a little east of Interstate 15, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.

A firefighter at the scene told dispatchers it appeared the vehicle was speeding before it crashed and became pinned on its side against several eucalyptus trees. Crews had to “stabilize” the vehicle before rescuing the driver, which local media reported involved cutting off several tree limbs.

The driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle on his own after rescuers created an opening in the wreckage, local media reported. The driver was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

San Diego police were on the scene investigating, but preliminary information about the cause of the crash was scarce, Sgt. Michael Tansey said.