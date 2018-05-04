San Diego to host 3-day state Republican convention this weekend

SAN DIEGO — The three-day California Republican Party convention will begin Friday at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, including Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Laguna Niguel, speaking at the California Congressional Dinner.

A forum for candidates seeking statewide office will be held Saturday. Convention delegates will vote Sunday to endorse candidates.

Saturday’s schedule also includes Linda McMahon, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, as the scheduled speaker at the luncheon banquet, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, as the scheduled speaker at the dinner banquet.

A breakfast Saturday will showcase “New voices of the California Republican Party,” including Morgan Murtaugh, a political commentator for One America News Network who is challenging Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, in the 53rd Congressional District.