San Diego County gas prices continue to soar

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Friday to $3.662, its highest amount since Aug. 22, 2015.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 12.8 cents higher than one month ago and 67 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 54 cents since the start of the year.

“Reportedly, gasoline imports from outside the state are keeping inventories steady enough to match demand and prevent the sharp springtime price spikes Southern California experienced from 2011 through 2015,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.