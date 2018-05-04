Police arrest two shooting suspects after chase through San Carlos

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested two shooting suspects after a pursuit in San Carlos ended in a crash Friday night, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to calls that someone was firing a gun at the San Carlos Recreation Center around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they heard and saw three rounds fired from a car parked outside the rec cen. When they turned on their lights and approached the car, the vehicle fled, according to SDPD Lt. Ernesto Servin.

Servin said police gave chase, and the pursuit came to an end when the suspects’ vehicle crashed in the area of Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road. Two people got out of the car and ran.

Servin said one of the two suspects was arrested immediately. The second person briefly escaped from officers, but calls for backup, a K-9 unit and a search helicopter helped officers locate and arrest the second suspect as well, Servin said.

Roads were closed in the area during the search.

We will update this breaking news story as we learn more.