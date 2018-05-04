‘Operation Thin Mint’ a soaring success at USS Midway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A crowd of Girl Scouts and their families boarded the USS Midway Museum Friday to celebrate the launch of "Operation Thin Mint" -- a service project that sends off Girl Scout Cookies to deployed military troops.

Since the program's inception in 2002, cookie customers have donated a whopping three million boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

The sendoff festivities included a chopper landing, music and plenty of merit badges -- FOX 5 photojournalist Dan Thompson was there to capture it all.