Motorcycle officer injured in freeway collision

SAN DIEGO – A motocycle officer was injured in a collision with a pickup on a South Bay freeway Friday.

The San Diego police motorcycle officer was hit on Interstate 905 near the interchange with Interstate 805 just before 10 a.m., according to witnesses and the California Highway Patrol.

The officer was conscious after the collision, but his condition was not immediately known. He was begin taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities have stopped a white Ford F-150, which may have been involved in the collsions. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

The CHP has issued a traffic alert for the area.