Man denies demanding sex at gunpoint in Old Town hotel

SAN DIEGO -- A parolee accused of pulling a gun and demanding sex from a woman in a public restroom at an Old Town hotel pleaded not guilty Friday to five felony charges and was held on $500,000 bail.

Jason Lee Jones, 31, was arrested early Tuesday evening, about six hours after the victim was allegedly attacked at the Hilton Garden Inn in the 4200 block of Taylor Street.

The victim was in a public women's room at the hotel near Presidio Park shortly before 12:30 p.m. when a muscular man in a long-sleeve fitted T- shirt and navy-blue deck shoes confronted her, threatened her with a gun and tried to force himself on her, according to San Diego police.

The victim was able to break free without being physically harmed, and she ran to the lobby to summon help as the assailant fled in an unknown direction, Sgt. Geoffrey DeCesari said.

Police fanned out through the busy area and searched through the afternoon for the assailant. Just after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported spotting someone matching the suspect's description at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.

Officers went there and arrested the suspect, later identified as Jones, without incident.

Jones is charged with one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of burglary with intent to commit oral copulation and one count of shoplifting from a separate incident at a Target store, said Deputy District Attorney Nicole Roth. The defendant faces more than 25 years in state prison if convicted.

He is scheduled back in court May 15 for a readiness conference and May 17 for a preliminary hearing.