Man attacked by group outside South Bay store

SAN DIEGO – A man drove himself to a hospital with several puncture wounds after he was attacked by a group of men and stabbed outside a liquor store in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City, police said Friday.

The 51-year-old victim was expected to survive the stabbing, which happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Palm City Liquor at 688 Hollister Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The victim was in the parking lot when he got into an argument for an unknown reason with a man standing outside a nearby vehicle.

“While they were arguing, several Hispanic male suspects got out of a black SUV from nearby and attacked the victim,” Heims said.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed four times with an unknown object in the hip, stomach and thigh, Heims said. He took himself to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

No description of the attackers was immediately available, Heims said. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s southern division were investigating the assault.