Man arrested following fistfight with cab driver

VISTA, Calif. – A parolee who was fighting with a cab driver was taken into custody after sheriff’s deputies used non-lethal force to stop him, a sheriff’s sergeant said Friday.

The arrest took place about 6:50 p.m. Thursday near the corner of Olive Avenue and Vista Village, said sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Sandoval.

Deputies happened upon two men fighting in the middle of the street, Sandoval said. One man was punching a cab driver in the head and appeared to be beating the driver.

Deputies tried to stop the fight and gave the parolee verbal commands to stop, put his hands up and then get down on the ground, Sandoval said. The man refused to follow the deputies’ commands. As a result, deputies used non-lethal munitions on the man to take him into custody. The man suffered minor injuries.

The arrestee turned out to be on parole for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, Sandoval added.

While the man was being arrested, the cab driver got back into his yellow Toyota Prius and drove away, Sandoval said. Sheriff’s detectives were searching for him so they can get his account of what happened and asked the public to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 if they know his whereabouts.