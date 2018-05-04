Kelly Slater’s Central Valley Surf Ranch to host Founders’ Cup competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOORE, Calif. -- Kelly Slater's artificial wave machine will be put to the test over the weekend at WSL Founders' Cup of Surfing competition in Central Valley.

The competition will take place in Lemoore, California located about 45 minutes from Fresno.

Twenty-five of the world's best surfers will compete for the first time in WSL history. Each team is composed by region and will consist of two women and three men.

This year's teams include representation from from the US, Brazil, Australia, Europe. and a world team.

Tickets are sold out for the surf competition taking place May 5-6, with the exception of general admission tickets Sunday.