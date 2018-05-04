× Indiana police officer killed in shootout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – An Indiana police officer was shot and killed Friday evening, KSWB partner WTTV reports.

The officer was shot at the Garden Quarter Apartments in Terre Haute — southwest of Indianapolis — just before 6:30 p.m.

Suspect still barricaded….THPD Officer succumbs to his wounds…please thoughts prayers for THPD at trying times…thankful for community support.. — Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) May 5, 2018

The suspect was inside of a residence in the complex armed with a rifle. Authorities told people near the scene to stay inside and take shelter.

The officer is reportedly with the Terre Haute Police Department and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The shooter was later injured and arrested by police.