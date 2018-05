CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A fire burning at Camp Pendleton has claimed about 50 acres in the Basilone and San Mateo areas, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

There is currently a fire on Camp Pendleton in the Basilone/San Mateo area – currently at 50 acres. Drift smoke is visible in the area, but the fire does not pose a threat to the District. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) May 4, 2018

The blaze does not pose a threat to the District according to fire officials, but smoke was visible from nearby communities, including Fallbrook, where residents reported seeing and smelling traces of smoke.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.