Extra DUI patrols on the road for Cinco de Mayo

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced they’ll have extra eyes on the road Saturday to make sure that revelers are enjoying Cinco de Mayo safely.

“While most will be responsible, others will make a bad decision by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” read a department release about the increased patrols, adding: “Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.”

To protect from impaired drivers, the department said there will be extra patrols across the county and a DUI checkpoint in Santee.

Deputies arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI on last year’s Cinco de Mayo.

So far in 2018, deputies have arrested 359 people for DUI across San Diego County.

You will go to jail if you are caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”