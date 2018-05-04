Escondido elementary school students clean local watershed for ‘Better World Day’

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Students from Escondido's Conway Elementary School took part in a student-driven environmental service project for El Education's 'Better World Day' Friday.

The fourth and fifth grade students raised their sleeves to clean Escondido Creek watershed through their 'Trout in the Classroom' project.

'Better World Day' is a day dedicated to student service and civic action for students to create a positive change in their communities.

Joining the 200 students included Escondido Mayor Sam Abed, councilmembers, Chief of Police Craig Carter, environmental activists from the San Diego Zoo, Escondido Education Foundation and the Splash Lab.