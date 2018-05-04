Driver causes 3-car collision after making illegal U-turn, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Three cars were involved in a collision near Southwestern College Friday morning, said police.

Chula Vista Police Department says the driver of a white car made an illegal U-turn into oncoming traffic on Telegraph Canyon Road near Apache Drive, causing a chain-reaction just before 7:00 a.m.

The incident sent two of the drivers to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash also involved two young children, who were also in the white car, said police.

Chula Vista Police are investigating the accident.