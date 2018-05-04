All members of migrant caravan now inside US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The last group of asylum seekers from the Central American caravan crossed into the United States this morning, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Since arriving in Tijuana Sunday, approximately 228 members of the caravan entered the U.S. to ask for asylum. The odds of them staying, however, appear slim, as the asylum process takes months and often ends in rejections.

The migrants say they're fleeing violence and poverty in Central America and hope they'll find safety and security in the United States.

President Donald Trump has tweeted that these migrants shouldn't be allowed into the country. Vice President Mike Pence called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine the laws of this country and the sovereignty of the United States."

But migrants from this caravan are at a port of entry and asking for asylum. And under international law, the United States and other countries must consider asylum claims.

Trump has decried the practice of letting immigrants with pending cases leave detention in some cases -- and vowed his administration will put an end to the policy, which he calls "catch and release."

If history is an indicator, the odds of these migrants getting asylum are slim.

More than 75% of applicants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador between 2011 and 2016 were rejected, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.