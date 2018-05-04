3 men steal handguns and rifles from North County home

SAN DIEGO — Police are offering $1,000 for information on three men who shattered a sliding glass door, entered a Vista home, and made away with rifles, handguns and a safe.

The break-in occurred around 4:30 p.m. on April 25.

The thieves fled in a dark-colored Dodge Durango with paper plates. Police believe the men may be responsible for similar burglaries across the county — targeting geographically isolated, high-end homes and making away in newer model cars with dealership plates.

The suspects are described as three black men each likely between ages 18 and 35.

One is about 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds, with a mustache and bald head or short buzzed haircut. Police say the second suspect is about 5’10,” 180 pounds, with black dreadlocks. The final suspect likely weighs about 220 pounds and also has very short hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Information leading to an arrest in the case could earn a tipster $1,000.