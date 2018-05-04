2 brush fires scorch dozens of acres in Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif. — Two separate brush fires scorched portions of unincorporated Temecula Friday.
The larger of the two blazes, dubbed the Tornado Fire, broke out just before 3 p.m. and burned near Via Santa Rosa and Via Tornado, southwest of Temecula.
The brush fire had grown to about 70 acres and was 65% contained by 8 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
A second, smaller fire, called the Woodchuck Fire, broke out a few hours later near Highway 79.
Cal Fire said that blaze grew to about 24 acres and was 60% contained as of 8 p.m.
Responders from Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, Riverside and San Diego counties all worked together to battle the fires.
33.493639 -117.148365