Suspected Golden State Killer must provide new DNA samples, judge rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento County judge on Thursday ruled that the Golden State Killer suspect cannot refuse to provide additional DNA samples, fingerprints and photographs of his body sought by authorities as part of their investigation.

In the ruling, the judge agreed with prosecutors who argued that the evidence authorities sought was part of a search warrant already approved by a judge and did not amount to self-incrimination, Los Angeles Times reported.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, is suspected of raping at least 46 women and killing at least a dozen people. He was arrested at his home in the Sacramento suburbs in April 24, just days after DNA samples surreptitiously gathered from him by law enforcement linked him to crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist.

Read more at Los Angeles Times.