Elderly suspected gunman found dead after 2 shot in NorCal

MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- The police search for a gunman in Mill Valley, a small city in Marin County, ended when authorities found the suspected shooter dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the suspected shooter was an 80-year-old man.

Authorities believe he shot two people at an area apartment complex around 3:30 p.m.

The scene is an apartment complex with two victims that have been taken from the scene by deputies to medical personnel. A perimeter is set looking for the suspect. https://t.co/5DvhRCs4x9 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 3, 2018

Sgt. Brenton Schneider told the Los Angeles Times that deputies responded to the apartment complex and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Deputies helped transport the victims to ambulances and began evacuating neighboring apartments.