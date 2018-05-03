Elderly suspected gunman found dead after 2 shot in NorCal

MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- The police search for a gunman in Mill Valley, a small city in Marin County, ended when authorities found the suspected shooter dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say the suspected shooter was an 80-year-old man.
Authorities believe he shot two people at an area apartment complex around 3:30 p.m.
Sgt. Brenton Schneider told the Los Angeles Times that deputies responded to the apartment complex and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Deputies helped transport the victims to ambulances and began evacuating neighboring apartments.
"We have a good perimeter of where we believe the suspect to be," Schneider told the Times as the search began.
The sheriff's office tweeted a shelter-in-place perimeter a short time later. Shortly before 6 p.m., that order was lifted.