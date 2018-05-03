Pair broke into dozens of autos, stole hundreds of items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two thieves are in jail after pleading guilty to auto theft and burglary in a crime spree that victimized dozens of people in San Diego and the South Bay.

Malcom Brown, 22, and Alexis Carr, 25, both pleaded guilty to vehicle theft and burglary on April 10. They are scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

Investigators say the pair is responsible for a crime spree in March that victimized at least 53 people. They are believed to have broken into more than 40 vehicles and burglarized several residences.

The break in the case came on March 27, when Chula Vista police spotted a stolen vehicle parked at a motel parking lot. Officers contacted the Regional Auto Theft Task Force, which sent detectives to the motel. They arrested Brown and Carr and recovered 144 stolen items.

Investigators have identified less than half of the theft victims, so they are asking potential victims to come forward. The break-ins happened during the last two weeks of March in the following areas:

Downtown San Diego

Tierra Santa

Mission Valley

Mid-City

Spring Valley

San Diego State College area

National City

Chula Vista

Imperial Beach

If you believe you are one of the victims, contact the San Diego Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 858-627-4000.